ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot more than once in the area of Bay Street and Portland Avenue late Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that when they arrived at the scene. they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been caught.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.