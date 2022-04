ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigfating after a shooting Saturday at the intersection of Salina Street and Chili Avenue.

Police say officers arrived just after 5 p.m. for the report of shots fired and a man on the ground.

Authorities say when they arrived, they located a 33-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Officials say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.