ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 57-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being grazed by gunfire during an overnight carjacking on Garson Avenue Tuesday.

According to authorities, police arrived at Garson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after reports of a male shot. Once at the location, they found a male resident who suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators believe the victim was shot during a gunpoint carjacking. During the course of the robbery, the suspect(s) fired a gun at the victim causing his injury.

Police say the original carjacking occurred in the 100 block of Pulaski Street.

The 57-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

