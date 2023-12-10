ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department responded to reports of a man shot during a robbery on Buffalo Rd and Glide St.

Around 5 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and learned a 30-year-old Rochester man was robbed of property, and shot in his upper body. According to RPD, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.