ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old city resident was hospitalized after a carjacking attempt on Varden Street late Tuesday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Varden Street and Richland Street just before midnight for the report of a man shot. Once at the scene, officers located a city resident suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was shot at least once in his lower body during an attempted car robbery. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were not able to successfully steal the victim’s vehicle, according to officials.

No-one is in custody and an investigating into this incident is currently ongoing.

