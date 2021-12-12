Rochester man shot dead on Campbell St., city’s 80th homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old resident was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital following a fatal shooting around the upper 200 block of Campbell Street Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries a short period of time after his arrival.

Investigators are still working on gathering exact details on how the shooting occurred. Rochester Police officers were dispatched to the area of Campbell Street around 6:30 p.m.

A large majority of Orchard Street is currently blocked off to public access.

POLICE: Homicide in the city tonight around 6:30pm, Campbell St. A 25 y/o male was driven to hospital + pronounced dead shortly after. Street is blocked off.



Police say they have had 'several' different scenes tonight, all occurring around the same time. @News_8 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) December 13, 2021

The shooting marks the city’s 80 homicide, making this the deadliest year in Rochester history.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Monday said according to a new study, homicides are up 126% over the past five years, (and compared to last year, a 67% jump).

The investigation is still ongoing. Further details will not be released tonight according to police.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.