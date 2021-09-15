Rochester man ‘seriously’ injured from gunshot wound, report of shots fired on Portland Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 24-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting late Tuesday on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 500 block of Portland Avenue for a report of gunshots fired in the area.

According to police, as officers arrived on scene, a 24-year-old Rochester man arrived at Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities say the man is stable, but his injuries are considered serious.

Police say the circumstances are still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

Aebersold Street, between Portland Avenue and Miller Street, was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, but has since re-opened.