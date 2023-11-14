ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on Tuesday, November 14 for possession of child porn.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, between May 2021 and June 2022, Mathew Schulman, 37 engaged in sexually explicit online communications with who he believed was an 11-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover New York State Police (NYSP) Investigator.

On June 7, 2022, the NYSP and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Shulman’s Rochester residence and took him into custody.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, at the time of his arrest, Shulman was a registered sex offender on probation for a prior conviction of possessing child pornography in June 2016.

He was sentenced to 186 months in prison with 15 years supervised release.