ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that 42-year-old Jonathan Torres, also known as “Joey Crack,” was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.

Between April and November 2018, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Kocher, Torres conspired to sell fentanyl and cocaine in the area of Wilkins Street. Torres supplied the drugs to people who would in turn distribute the drugs.

Tores also acted as a supervisor by monitoring the quantities of each drug sold, directed sales, and re-supplying and supervising street-level workers — one of whom was at least 18 years old.

Investigators and troopers with the New York State Police said they discovered Torres used his residence on Raines Park to store, package, and manufacture the drugs.