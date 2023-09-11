ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was found guilty of drug distribution charges has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Tyrik Edwards led a drug trafficking organization that sold drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine in the Rochester area and in Augusta, Maine.

The organization stored and sold the drugs at a house on Woodward Street. More drugs, along with guns and ammo, were found in houses on Argo Park and Clairmount Street. Edwards kept the money at his then-girlfriend Quenteria Wilson’s apartment, where she lived with her four-year-old son.

Investigators recovered over 150 grams of fentanyl, 580 grams of cocaine, and 11 grams of para-fluoro fentanyl, in addition to six firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammo, seven gun magazines, and $20,000.

Edwards was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 10 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue, and 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 160 months in prison.

Edwards worked with Walter H. Bennett and Ray C. Mark, Jr. who were all previously convicted. Mack was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison and Bennett is waiting to be sentenced. Wilson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor possession.