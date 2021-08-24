Rochester man sentenced to jail for role in May 2020 violent protests downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the violent protests back in May 2020 in downtown Rochester, federal officials announced.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Shakell Sanks of Rochester was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of rioting. Sanks pleaded guilty in June.

According to prosecutors, Sanks assisted others in attempting to light fabric on fire that was stuffed into the cas tank belonging to the City of Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team.

The car eventually became engulfed in flames and was a total loss, officials say.