ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man found guilty of kidnapping his children was sentenced to an additional eight to 25 years in prison Thursday for plotting to kill a Monroe County judge.

In January 2021, Dimitri Cash Sr, his cousin Joenathan Cash, and Kimara Pluviose broke into a Greece foster home and kidnapped Dimitri’s children, who were five and three years old at the time. The two kids were found in a rental vehicle in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dimitri Cash Sr. was arrested and sentenced to 115 years to life in prison. This incident happened one year after he was arrested for forcibly removing his children from school without consent or custodial rights.

the US Constitution and other things … but again it was hard to make him out. Judge called it “gibberish” at the end. Cash repeatedly called out “objection” and the judge said he will never see the light of day again. She called him a mere sperm donor and not a father. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 9, 2023

After the incident, the two men were accused of conspiring to murder Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo between September 2020 and January 2021. Investigators said this was due to Dimitri being in an active family court case.

Dimitri worked with accomplices to research Judge Romeo’s background while surveilling her home. He was found guilty in December 2022 for conspiracy of murder.