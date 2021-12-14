Rochester man sentenced to 9 years for receiving child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for receiving a number of child pornography images.

According to prosecutors, 37-year-old Joshua Sattora was engaged in a series of text messages with co-defendant Rebecca Woodin during which the 35-year-old Rochester woman sent around 14 sexually explicit images of a minor to Sattora.

Woodin pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges earlier this year. She was sentenced in October.

Investigators say Sattora also shared images with Woodin. In total, he was in possession of at least 923 images and 362 videos of child pornography on two cellular telephones and three computers.

The series of messages between the two defendants occurred between December 2017 and August 2018.

Sattora was sentenced to 108 months in prison while Woodin is currently serving 180 months.