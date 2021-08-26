Rochester man sentenced to 70 months in prison on drugs, weapons charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man, who was previously convicted of first degree robbery, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on drugs and weapons charges, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 39-year-old David Dixon will serve 70 months in prison after being convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors say officers observed Dixon on Gillette Street back in March 2020 with an open bottle of alcohol. They say as officers arrived, Dixon attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Officials say he was found to be in possession of 22 grams of cocaine; a loaded semiautomatic pistol; and approximately $586.

Authorities say Dixon was previously convicted of first degree robbery in Monroe County Court back in 2004.