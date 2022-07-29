ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Hunter, a 55-year-old from Rochester, who was found guilty in 2020 for the attempted murder of a police officer has been sentenced to 65 years-to-life in prison on Friday.

On December 22, 2020, Officer Bryan Sheridan responded to the report of a man breaking in a house’s door with a gun. Once he arrived, Sheridan saw Hunter in the doorway. Upon seeing Officer Sheridan, Hunter shot at him four times and hit him twice.

After getting hit, Officer Sheridan called out his location, and officers, deputies, and New York State troopers arrived and arrested Hunter.

“Officer Bryan Sheridan put himself in the literal line of fire and will forever have a bullet lodged in

his neck as a reminder of his heroism,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “An

attack on our law enforcement is a direct attack on our community as we depend on those officers

every day to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Hunter was charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

“James Hunter will no longer be a threat to our community,” said First Assistant District Attorney

Perry Duckles. “I hope today’s sentence provides Officer Bryan Sheridan and his family some closure

as he continues to heal from this brutal attack.”