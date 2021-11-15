Rochester man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for producing child pornography .

According to prosecutors, 30-year-old Jeremy Hernandez uploaded multiple images depicting child pornography to the website Tumblr around September and October of 2018. Tumblr notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which coordinated with New York State Police to identify Hernandez.

Cell phones and other digital devices belonging to Hernandez were seized by investigators on October 24, 2019. Prosecutors say forensic analysts found photos and videos on the phones showing Hernandez sexually abusing an 11- to 12-year-old child multiple times between 2017 and 2019.

Hernandez has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 15 years of supervised release.