ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 22-year-old Joseph Rivera, Jr. was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Heather Majors

On July 10, 2021, officers with the Rochester Police Department found Majors stabbed at least 77 times after being attacked with a hatchet. She died at the URMC as a result of her injuries.

Rivera was later identified as a suspect in the murder. He was arrested and charged in September 2021 after being released on a parole hold.

“Joseph Rivera Jr.’s despicable actions took away a beloved woman from her family in an act of hostility,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Mr. Rivera’s history has shown that he has no intention of being a law-abiding citizen and is best served in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Rivera pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021 but was found guilty in August 2022.