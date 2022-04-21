ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for a 2020 murder, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities say 28-year-old Troy Aldridge’s sentence follows a jury’s conviction of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Aldridge was found guilty of the murder of 49-year-old Norris Jay.

Officials say around 1:10 p.m. on March 8, 2020, Rochester police officers responded to a Sanders Street residence for the report of a man who was shot. Upon arrival, officers found Jay dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the district attorney’s office, Jay’s 10-year-old nephew witnessed the homicide while his 14-year-old sister was inside the home.

Aldridge was arrested two months later.

“Today’s sentence is a direct result of the young witnesses compelling and impactful testimony during this trial and the thorough investigation by the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit,” said Assistant District Attorney Hillary Langdon. “This life sentence solidifies that Tory Aldridge will never be a threat to anyone else in our community. While we are pleased with today’s sentence, nothing can bring back the life of Norris Jay. I hope the family is able to find some solace with this outcome and can continue to heal from this tragedy.”

“Thank you to the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit for the detailed investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Tory Aldridge,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “The bravery of both a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old child led to justice for their uncle. Tory Aldridge brutally took the life of Norris Jay, a beloved family man and Tory Aldridge will be facing the consequences of his actions in the New York State Department of Corrections. It is our hope that the community and Norris Jay’s family can find justice in this life sentence as they continue to mourn his death.”