ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester nursing home employee was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping an 81-year-old resident, the NY Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

52-year-old Khadka Pradhan worked at the Shore Winds Nursing Home as a housekeeper. In September 2021, Pradhan was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a resident who suffered from dementia.

Pradhan was indicted in December 2021 for these accusations. On November 3, 2022, Pradhan was found guilty of rape, criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

“Khadka Pradhan committed hideous, shocking crimes, violating an elderly nursing home resident who trusted she would be safe at Shore Winds Nursing Home,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “No time served can ease the pain forced upon one of our most vulnerable, but make no mistake, my office will always go after violent criminals and ensure they are held accountable for threatening New Yorkers’ safety.”