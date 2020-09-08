Rochester man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering rival drug deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man involved in a drug trafficking organization is going to prison for 25 years for the murder of a rival drug dealer, federal officials announced Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says that 29-year-old Jonathan Cruz-Carmona, also known as “Tapon,” and “Eneno” was convicted of murder with a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

Federal officials say Carmona was involved with a Rochester drug trafficking organization run by co-defendant Carlos Javier Figueroa.

Federal officials say the organization was responsible for selling cocaine and heroin in Rochester in the areas of Clinton Avenue, Burbank Street, LaForce Street, and Conkey Avenue. Authorities say Carmona packaged, sold, and distributed quantities of cocaine and heroin, and acted as an enforcer to protect the interests of the organization.

According to federal officials: “On September 12, 2016, the defendant observed Walter Ross, a rival drug dealer, in the area of Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street in Rochester. Carmona had previously warned Ross not to sell drugs in that neighborhood because it was part of the Figueroa organization’s territory. At the direction of Carlos Javier Figueroa, the defendant approached the car Ross was sitting in at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street, and shot several times through the window, striking and killing Ross.”

“This senseless murder of one drug dealer killing another is sadly all too common,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “The human loss and havoc wrought by illicit drug dealing can hardly be overstated. My Office will remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the rule of law and aggressively to prosecute those who deal drugs and engage in violence. While these violent drug dealers do what they do with the express purpose of destroying the lives of both their customers and their rivals, we, together with our law enforcement partners, do what we do as part of an effort to protect, preserve, and enhance the quality of life for all of the residents of our District.”

Charges remain pending against Carlos Javier Figueroa, according to authorities.