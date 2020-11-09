Rochester man sentenced to 21 years in prison for role in local drug trafficking organization

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal officials say a Rochester man was sentenced to 255 months in prison for his role in a local drug trafficking organization.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced that 23-year-old Obed Torres Garcia was convicted of conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one kilogram or more of heroin, and using, carrying and discharging firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Federal officials say Garcia was part of a Rochester drug trafficking organization led by Carlos Javier Figueroa. They say Garcia was involved in the organization between 2015 and 2018, and played a role in the transportation and sale of cocaine and heroin, and for acts of violence in furtherance of the organization’s drug trade, including an exchange of gunshots with members of the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce (GRANET). Federal officials say various locations throughout Rochester were utilized to receive, store, and sell the supply of illegal narcotics, which were shipped from Puerto Rico.

According to federal officials, Garcia, among other things, packaged cocaine and heroin for distribution, and personally distributed significant quantities of cocaine and heroin. Also, in furtherance of the conspiracy, the defendant and other members of the organization used and maintained a residence on East Main Street in Rochester, for the purpose of packaging, storing, and distributing quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Officials say Garcia lived in a Rochester apartment, paid for by Figueroa, between December 2017 and January 2018 for Garcia’s work in the organization.

Federal officials say Garcia discharged at handgun at GRANET officers on January 29, 2018 when officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at that location. During the incident, officials say the officers returned fire and Garcia suffered a traumatic brain injury from a gunshot wound.

Officials say “As a result of the traumatic brain injury, the defendant has no memory of the events that day, but after reviewing the evidence collected as part of the government’s investigation, Garcia admitted his involvement in it. In addition to admitting his role in these police involved shooting, defendant also admitted that in December 2016, while distributing heroin in the vicinity of the Valero gas station located near the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Hoeltzer Street in Rochester, he shot a 9 mm handgun at rival drug dealers.”