Rochester man sentenced to 21 years in prison after AT&T armed robbery

Crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Troy McCollough, 49, of Rochester was sentenced to over 21 years in prison after he robbed an AT&T in Irondequoit at gunpoint in December 2019.

Officials say McCollough was convicted of Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

Two others assisted him — James Houston and Raekwon Fuqua. McCollough entered the store wearing a mask and brandished and pointed a firearm at the store employee while instructing him to open the safe. He held the employee at gunpoint while Fuqua helped him take 32 cell phones, valued at over $32,344, from the safe and take them out of the store.

McCollough was arrested shortly after that at a residence on Champlain Street in Rochester where the stolen phones were recovered.

Fuqua and Houston were convicted of Hobbs Act robbery and haven’t been sentenced yet.

