ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 50-year-old Roger Roberts of Rochester that was convicted of receiving child pornography has been sentenced to 17 years Wednesday.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, between May and October 2020, Roberts communicated via Snapchat with a 13-year-old girl from England — he then persuaded the girl to send explicit photos and videos of her and a five-year-old girl.

Roberts was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford and was the result of an investigation by the New York State Police under the direction of Homeland Security Investigations.