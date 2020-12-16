Rochester man sentenced to 16 years for production of child abuse imagery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was convicted of producing child abuse imagery.

Sean Sullivan, 50, was sentenced to serve 192 months, or 16 years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, who handled the case, between 2005 and 2009, Sullivan produced several images of Minor Victim 1 (MV1) sleeping in a bed. MV1 was approximately five years old in 2005.

“The images show Sullivan performing a sexual act on MV1 while she slept. In addition, between 2009 and 2014, Sullivan hid surveillance cameras in MV1’s bedroom. Using those cameras, defendant produced several images of MV1 in various stages of undress which constitute child pornography. MV1 also produced images of MV1 engaging in a sexual act with Minor Victim 2 (MV2), another individual under the age of 18,” officials said in a statement.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.