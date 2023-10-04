ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was convicted of possessing child pornography has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In November 2020, Twitter, now X, reported that a user uploaded pictures of child porn to the site. Investigators said that the images were traced to an account belonging to 23-year-old Joseph Perez.

One year later, authorities said they seized Perez’s devices, including a cell phone, and found around 125 child porn videos. Some of the videos, according to investigators, had children under 12 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

At the time of his arrest, Perez had a warrant in Potter County, Texas. He admitted that he sexually abused a minor over two times.

Perez pleaded guilty back in January. In addition to the 15-year sentence, he will also have 10 years of supervised release.