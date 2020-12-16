Rochester man sentenced to 14 years for sex trafficking minors for money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 168 months of 14 years for sex trafficking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, Quondall Davis, 26, a/k/a Hotdog, recruited underage girls to engage in commercial sex acts.

“Davis posted ads online’ to entice customers to engage in commercial sex acts with the minor victims. Cityxguide.com is a website providing classified advertising across the United States and internationally. Both victims engaged in commercial sex acts and gave a portion of the profits to the defendant. Davis knew that both victims were under the age of 18.”

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.