ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced for his role in a multi-million dollar nationwide Ponzi scheme, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 43-year-old John Law was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution for his role in the scheme.

Federal prosecutors say Law previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud in connection with a Ponzi scheme that netted more than $115 million and resulted in more than $70 million in losses to the victims.

According to Gurganus, Law conspired with “King Perry” Santillo, also of Rochester, who previously admitted to his role in the scheme.

Officials say Santilla and Law offered and sold securities to the public and provided investment advice to investors around the country. They say Law operated what appeared to be a legitimate investment business in Scotrun, Pennsylvania, but both Law and Santillo admitted the business was fraudulent. They admitted the business operated as a scheme where they misappropriated investors’ funds and used the remaining funds to pay off investors who requested withdrawals from their accounts.