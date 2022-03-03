ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old child.

Anthony Love was convicted by a jury in January on charges of second degree manslaughter for the death of Kei’mere Marshall in 2020. The jury found Love not guilty on a second degree murder charge.

Police were called to an Avenue C home on July 11, 2020, where they found Marshall unresponsive. He was placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. Investigators said Marshall was found to have multiple injuries before his death on July 14.

Prosecutors say Love was acting as a caregiver to Marshall between July 1 and July 11 of 2020, and lived with the little boy in Rochester.

Investigators later said Love “subjected Marshall to physical abuse” resulting in a ruptured spleen and pelvic fractures. He was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of his arrest.

In sentencing Love, the judge said roughly, “I will never forget this beautiful little boy and carry a piece of him everywhere I go….You are a disgusting excuse for a human being.”

“She just handed it to him,” Marshall’s godmother, Deaire Philips, said. “She said what we’ve been thinking the whole time. She made sure he felt what we felt and what everybody else felt about him. You just don’t hurt a child. You just don’t take a child’s life because you’re unhappy with your own.”

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t emotional about it,” said Assistant DA Sara Van Strydonck. “I think everybody in the courtroom was emotional about it. I certainly think the judge has every right to make those comments, she sat through the entire trial.”

Marshall’s mother, Andrea Lipton, is scheduled to stand trial in April.