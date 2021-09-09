Rochester man sentenced for selling fentanyl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday for his role in a fentanyl drug ring.

Jerry Figueroa, 27, was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was arrested as part of an investigation into a drug operation on and around Wilkins Street in Rochester.

Prosecutors say Figueroa supplied the drugs to the organization between April and November of 2018. They would then be packaged and sold on Wilkins Street.

Jonathan Torres, 41, pleaded guilty in August to supervising a group of people who sold fentanyl and cocaine along Wilkins Street between April and November 2018.