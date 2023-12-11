ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who violated probation after a child pornography offense was sentenced to spend 6.5 years in prison for a possession of child pornography conviction Monday.

Robert Bibbins, 51, was initially convicted of a child pornography offense in 2015, according to prosecutors. He was jailed and violated probation in 2020, and was sentenced to serve another one to three years in prison. Bibbins was released on parole in September, 2022.

Bibbins violated parole within three days, prosecutors said, by getting an internet-capable cell phone. Parole officers conducting a routine search found the phone in a trash can at the halfway house where Bibbins lived. Investigators discovered the phone contained child sexual abuse material.

Bibbins was sentenced to 78 months in prison and 10 years supervised release.