ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Rochester resident Justin Potts, 27, has been sentenced to three years’ probation.

Potts gained unauthorized access to to 150 young women’s digital accounts between March 2015 and December 2016, when he downloaded their personal information — including photographs — from iCloud accounts, Gmail accounts, and more, to his personal devices.

He was also arrested in 2016 after an incident at Zoom Tan, for which he was charged with second degree unlawful surveillance.