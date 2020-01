ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges.

37-year-old Carlos Cruz-Garcia was convicted of conspiring to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm.

Between 2015 and 2018 Cruz-Garcia worked with others to distribute cocaine shipped in the mail from Puerto Rico in the Rochester area.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement also found a pistol which they said he used in connection to the drug conspiracy.