ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 151 months in prison after he was convicted of attempting to distribute drugs and firearm charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Quinones had a warrant out for his arrest after he absconded from his probation in August 2020.

He was found driving a vehicle near West Ridge Road and was stopped by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Task force members searched the vehicle and found hundreds of baggies filled with fentanyl and cocaine. Police said they were packaged for distribution and over $2,000 in cash.

Among the drugs and money, two loaded handguns were also discovered. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez-Quinones was convicted from 2000 to 2006 and was prohibited from having a firearm.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Quinones was on post-release supervision after he served a 10-year sentence for conspiring to distribute cocaine.