ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars for his involvement in fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl trafficking and robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of NY said Tuesday.

In February 2020, 26-year-old Andrew Williams robbed Annie’s Stop & Shop on Culver Road. Prosecutors said that during the robbery, Williams pointed what appeared to be a gun at the head of the store owner. Williams and an accomplice stole $460 and some grocery items from the store, the attorney’s office said.

In April 2021, prosecutors said that Williams sold fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl to a 21-year-old male who suffered an overdose. He was revived by emergency responders after two doses of Narcan.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at Williams’ Strathmore Circle home in Rochester on June 10, 2021. They recovered $2,978 in “drug proceeds,” 458 small bags of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, drug packaging, and several rounds of ammunition.

Williams was convicted of Hobbs Act Robbery and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl, and sentenced to 150 months.