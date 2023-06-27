ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the area of Arborwood Crescent and Electric Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the 26-year-old Rochester resident drove from the scene of the shooting to Dewey Avenue. RPD found him there and he had at least one gunshot wound in his upper body.

According to police, he was rushed into surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries have since been determined to be non-life-threatening.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.