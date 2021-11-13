Rochester man recovering following stabbing near Garson Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A blurred police car in the background behind crime scene tape.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a stabbing that took place Friday evening on Garson Avenue near Fraser Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man from Rochester who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss