Rochester man recovering following stabbing near Garson Avenue

A blurred police car in the background behind crime scene tape.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a stabbing that took place Friday evening on Garson Avenue near Fraser Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man from Rochester who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

