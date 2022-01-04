Rochester man recovering from shooting on Depew Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a Rochester man is recovering Tuesday night after a shooting on Depew Street.

The RPD responded to Depew Street around around 5:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. When arriving on scene they were told a victim was transported by a vehicle to Strong Hospital.

The 43 year-old man is being treated for a non life-threatening wound to the lower body.

Officials say that they are still investigating this incident and they have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

