Rochester man recovering following stabbing near Brooks Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old male resident is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed around the 600 block of Brooks Avenue on Tuesday night.

Rochester police say responding officers located the victim after receiving a call for a man who had been stabbed. The male resident was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body.

According to officials, the man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

