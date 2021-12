ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to a stabbing that took place Saturday morning, shortly after midnight on Carter Street in Rochester.

Upon their arrival they located a 36 year-old male resident with a significant laceration on his upper body. According to officials, officers applied a tourniquet and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 37 year-old female was detained in connection to this incident.