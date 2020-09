ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Child Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 51-year-old man from Rochester, who had at least one gunshot wound in his lower body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC and his injuries were declared non-life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect in custody in relation to this crime. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.