Rochester man pronounced dead after fatal shooting near Watkin Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 36-year-old male resident, who was given life-saving measures following a shooting near Watkin Terrace on Saturday, has ultimately succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

Tarrell McKnight was located by investigators on the midblock of Watkin Terrace around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

On-scene officers immediately began life-saving measures upon their arrival. The victim was rushed to URMC following the incident. Authorities announced he succumbed to his injuries early this morning,

Rochester Police do not have any suspect in custody at this time.

A separate man was also shot 30 minutes after the incident Watkin Terrace. That shooting occurred at Cady Street. A 31-year-old male resident is listed in critical condition.

Both shootings are being investigated by authorities. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

