ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was previously convicted on felony charges four times pleaded guilty to gun possession charges, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 40-year-old Roosevelt Collins pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to prosecutors, Collins was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on July 2, 2021. They say officers took Collins into custody later that month while he was sitting in a parked vehicle in a driveway on Magee Avenue.

Authorities say during the arrest, officers say a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in plain view on the floor of the front passenger seat. They say Collins also had a magazine loaded with 12 additional roads of ammo in his possession.

Officials say Collins was previously convicted of felony charges in 2001, 2005, 2010, and 2015 in Monroe County Court on various drug charges and was legally prohibited from possessing a gun.

Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.