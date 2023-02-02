ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a bank robbery in August 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 50-year-old Hugh Mahoney allegedly entered the ESL Federal Credit Union on Merchants Road and handed a note to the teller that said, “You are being robbed, 100, 50, 20, no dye packs.”

Mahoney was allegedly handed $3,260 before he took off. The responding officers stopped the vehicle that Mahoney was riding in. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Mahoney admitted that the driver was only giving him a ride and was unaware of the incident.

Mahoney was taken into custody and is potentially facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. He will be sentenced on June 1, 2023.