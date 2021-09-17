Rochester man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal 2020 stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jose Sanchez was previously convicted of murdering Pedro Santiago Sr. during March last year. The Rochester man pleaded guilty to manslaughter, federal officials announced Friday.

Pedro Santiago Sr. was an integral part of the local Latino community. 78-year-old Pedro was found at his front porch with a stab wound by a United States Postal Office employee on March 11, 2020 and later was pronounced dead. After a short investigation, Sanchez turned himself in to the Rochester Police Department.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, Sanchez will serve 23 years in NYS Department of Corrections in addition to five years of post-release supervision.

“Jose Sanchez violently took the life of a beloved member of our community,” Doorley said. “With his admission of guilt, it is our hope that Jose Sanchez will spend the next 23 years accepting responsibility for taking the life of Pedro Santiago, Sr. from his family, friends and our community.”

Federal officials say the murder investigation was accelerated due to the history between Sanchez and the victim.

Sanchez is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 19, 2021.