Rochester man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal 2019 shooting, robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will spend 20 years in prison after a guilty plea in a fatal 2019 shooting and robbery in the city.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney say 24-year-old Devonte Bouie pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter Wednesday in connection to the death of James Green.

Officials say Bouie was armed with a handgun on September 7, 2019 when he stole money from Green on McKinley Street. Officials say during the robbery Bouie shot Green in the chest which ultimately led to his death.

Bouie was arrested months later by Rochester police on February 17, 2020.

Officials say Bouie will be sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.