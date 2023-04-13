ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from four separate home invasions throughout Rochester and Greece.

The US Attorney’s Office says that between February and March 2020, 37-year-old Robert Forbes, Jr. was targeting suspected drug dealers with home invasions.

It was alleged that Forbes planned the invasions, recruited people for them, and got information about the suspected presence of drugs in homes around Rochester and Greece. He would then drive the recruits to and from these homes while providing them with a firearm.

Investigators said that during the invasions, individuals were restrained, pistol-whipped, and injured.

On April 11, 2020, police arrested Forbes following a car chase throughout the city. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery.

According to the Department of Justice, the Hobbs Act bans actual or attempted robbery or extortion that would affect interstate or foreign commerce. Specifically, the Dept. says that “the statutory prohibition of ‘physical violence to any person or property in furtherance of a plan or purpose to do anything in violation of this section’ is confined to violence for the purpose of committing robbery or extortion.”

Forbes currently faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000. He will be sentenced on August 23, 2023.