ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man pled guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter Wednesday after fatally striking a pedestrian with his car while intoxicated.

On December 20, 2021, 51-year-old Lonnie Gandues was driving while intoxicated on Hudson Avenue past the intersection of Wilkins Street and then struck 28-year-old Khadijah Stanley with his 2019 Dodge Caravan.

Stanley died of severe trauma to her body after being hit.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Raymond Benitez, Bureau Chief of the DWI Bureau.

“After making the choice to drink and then drive, Lonnie Gandues ended the life of Khadijah Stanley,” said Benitez. “With his guilty plea, he will now face the consequences for his actions.”

Gandues will be sentenced to 3-9 years in the New York State Department of Corrections.

“It is our hope that Ms. Stanley’s family and loved ones are able to continue healing from this horrible tragedy now that Mr. Ganfues has pled guilty,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley.