ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday afternoon.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Tyree D. Washington was arrested in November 2022 after failing to pull over for a traffic stop, creating a chase through various cities with the New York State Police.

Troopers say that the car chase ended after he crashed into the front porch of a house on South Plymouth Ave.

Troopers then found two loaded handguns, which Washington was prohibited from possessing due to a prior conviction in 2009.

The charges Washington faces carry a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for July 28 at 2 p.m.