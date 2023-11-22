ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, a Rochester man pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he was accused of shooting a man on Norton Street.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Jerrod Dozier was identified as the shooter following an investigation into the night of November 12, 2022.

On that night, police said 27-year-old Terry Howard was shot multiple times in a parked vehicle in a driveway on Norton Street. Also in the vehicle were his wife and his two young children. Howard was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Terry Howard was spending time with his family before his life was ripped away at a moment’s notice. There was no reason for this father to die on that November night. We hope that Jerrod Dozier will use the next 22 years in the Department of Corrections to reflect on his actions that left children without their father.” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Dozier will be sentenced at the end of January.