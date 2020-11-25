Rochester man pleads guilty to dealing ecstasy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to possession, intent to distribute and distribute MDMA or ecstasy

Tomas Martinez-Devedia, 27, of Rochester, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Misha Couslon, who is handling the case, stated that in June 2018, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating the Martinez-Devedia’s possession and distribution of controlled substances that he acquired via Bitcoin.

On October 26 and December 3, 2018, HSI conducted controlled purchases of MDMA from Martinez-Devedia. On December 10, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at his University Avenue apartment in Rochester.

They recovered cutting agents, a scale, $4,990.00, multiple electronic devices, and three bags containing suspected ketamine.

Martinez-Devedia was charged on December 2018 and, following his initial appearance in District Court, was released on conditions, including that he not commit any offense in violation of federal, state, or local law. On Jan. 6, 2020, Customs and Border Protection notified HSI that three international mail parcels originating in Barcelona, Spain, and destined for two addresses in the Rochester area, had been inspected and found to contain a brown chunky substance that field tested positive for MDMA.

On Jan. 10, 2020, members of the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted a controlled delivery of the three suspicious postal packages. Investigators then executed search warrants at the two locations. When questioned, the recipients of the packages advised investigators that the packages were supposed to be delivered to Martinez-Devedia. Later that day, investigators conducted a controlled delivery of two parcels filled with sham to Martinez-Devedia, who was arrested at that time.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2021.